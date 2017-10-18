Couple Whose Daughter Died From Swallowing Battery Charged With - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Couple Whose Daughter Died From Swallowing Battery Charged With Abuse

DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Delaware County couple is back in the news only two years after their 4-year-old daughter died after swallowing a battery.

Prosecutors charged Brian and Stephanie Florer with child abuse and neglect involving another child.

They said the abuse happened for more than two years to the child, who's now 13.

1/4/2016 Related Story: Jay Family Warns Of Button Battery Dangers After Toddler's Death

The affidavit says the girl was dragged through the house by her hair, denied food and forced to sleep on a filthy floor, forced to go to the bathroom in a trash can or towel, and slapped and hit repeatedly with a paddle.

