Couple Whose Daughter Died From Swallowing Battery Charged With Abuse

A Delaware County couple is back in the news only two years after their 4-year-old daughter died after swallowing a battery.

Prosecutors charged Brian and Stephanie Florer with child abuse and neglect involving another child.

They said the abuse happened for more than two years to the child, who's now 13.

The affidavit says the girl was dragged through the house by her hair, denied food and forced to sleep on a filthy floor, forced to go to the bathroom in a trash can or towel, and slapped and hit repeatedly with a paddle.