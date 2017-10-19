Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill

TULSA, Oklahoma -

More than 75,000 Oklahomans will take part in a big earthquake drill Thursday morning.  

It happens at 10:19 a.m. and is designed to teach Oklahomans how to "Drop, Cover, and Hold On."

This will be the largest drill to ever take place in the region.

The drill is being coordinated by FEMA and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management in response to an increase of earthquakes in this area.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Oklahoma has had an increased number of earthquakes in recent years, and the U.S. Geological Survey forecasts the chance of damaging ground shaking in 2017 in central Oklahoma is similar to that of high-hazard areas of California. 

The U.S. is one of 46 countries across the world participating in the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill, an international effort which started in California to help people prepare to survive and recover quickly from big earthquakes - wherever they live, work or travel.

