Nice Fall Break Across Eastern Oklahoma

Nice weather today with highs this afternoon in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mix of clouds and sun today. A light breeze today, southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Nice weather for Thursday night football and heading to Oktoberfest. Take a jacket with you, temperatures will drop into the 60s before the 4th quarter. Partly cloudy tonight.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s for Friday morning. Low level moisture will be increasing and dew points rising. An isolated shower will be possible on Friday. Winds will be stronger 15 to 25 mph out of the south. Highs in the upper 70s. Storm system moves through Saturday.

Strong to severe storms possible starting the afternoon across northern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas. System will then drop to the south Saturday night. The storm threat has been upgraded from a slight to and enhanced risked which means we have a higher chance of have more numerous storms capable of becoming severe. The main risk with these storms will be damaging winds and large hail. A tornado warning cannot be ruled but chances are low as of now. Heavy rain will also accompany these storms. Some places could receive over 2" of rain.

Showers and storms will be mainly in southeastern Oklahoma by Sunday morning, moving completely out of the state by lunch time. Skies will be clearing with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs should be in the upper 60s.

A slight warm up then on Monday before a dry front moves in Tuesday morning. That will open the door to a surge of drier and cooler air. Morning lows at the end of our next work week could be getting close to freezing in some locations.