Attorney General Jeff Sessions Speaking To Oklahoma Sheriffs

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be speaking in Oklahoma Thursday.

Sessions is the keynote speaker at an Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association event at Rose State College in Midwest City.

Back in August, we learned his topic will be criminal justice reform.

Also scheduled to speak are Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb and State Representative Scott Biggs.



News On 6's state capitol reporter Aaron Brilbeck will be at that event.