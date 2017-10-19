Former TCSO Reserve Deputy Bob Bates Released From Prison

Former Tulsa County Reserve Deputy Bob Bates walked out of prison early Thursday.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says he was released at 6:45 a.m. from the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre.

10/18/2017 Related Story: Family Confirms Bob Bates To Be Released From Prison Thursday

A jury convicted Bates last year for second-degree manslaughter in the death of Eric Harris during an undercover sting operation.

Bates served less than half of his four-year sentence.

His release comes as a result of how the Department of Corrections calculates credits earned while in prison.