Whiskey Jerked Shrimp & Grits

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Raw Shrimp
  • 4 Tbsp Whiskey
  • 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
  • 2 Tbsp Butter
  • 2 Tbsp Lemon Juice freshly squeezed
  • 1 Tbsp Caribbean Jerk Seasoning
  • 2 tsp Kosher Salt
  • 2 tsp Pepper
  • 2 1/2 cups Chicken Stock
  • cup uncooked stone-ground yellow grits
  • garlic clove, pressed
  • 1/2 cup of heavy cream
  • 1/3 cup (1.3 ounces) reduced-fat shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • Green Onions for garnish

Directions:

  1. Combine stock, grits, garlic and cream  in a 4-quart saucepan.
  2. Bring to a boil; partially cover, reduce heat, and simmer 19 minutes or until thick, stirring occasionally.
  3. Add Cheese.
  4. In a medium bowl, add shrimp, Caribbean jerk seasoning, whiskey, lemon juice, salt & pepper. Mix together and let sit for 20 minutes.
  5. In a sauté pan, add olive oil & heat pan to medium heat.
  6. Add butter to the pan
  7. Add the shrimp.
  8. Cook the shrimp for 4 minutes

