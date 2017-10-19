Person Of Interest In Custody After Tulsa Woman Shot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Person Of Interest In Custody After Tulsa Woman Shot

Tulsa police at the shooting scene. Tulsa police at the shooting scene.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning at the Tamarack Place Apartments at 1100 block of East 60th Street. That's near 61st and Peoria.

Police say a woman was wounded in a domestic incident inside an apartment. She's been taken to the hospital in serious condition, and police said she will be undergoing surgery.

Officers confirm they have a person of interest in custody.

The call went out just after 8:30 a.m. Police were interviewing several witnesses downtown.

One witness told them the couple was fighting outside, and the suspect fired a shot saying, "I'm not messing around," sources say. The couple then went inside, and the witness heard a second shot.

Police said the victim look like she had been beaten as well as shot. 

Officers are waiting for a search warrant to gather more evidence in the shooting.

Joseph Holloway is at the scene and is working to learn more. 

