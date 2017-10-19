Oklahoma Granted Another REAL ID Extension - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Granted Another REAL ID Extension

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety just announced the state has gotten another REAL ID extension until October 10, 2018.

The federal government will continue to recognize Oklahoma driver’s licenses and ID cards until then.

“This is great news for Oklahomans, and means there will be no restrictions on individuals using Oklahoma licenses to fly or access federal buildings through October 10 of next year,” Governor Mary Fallin said.

