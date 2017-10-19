Kellyville Students Spend Break Helping Hurricane Harvey Victims

Some Kellyville students and their teacher are heading to Texas to deliver items they've collected for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

They loaded up on their van with tons of school supplies.

Kellyville teacher Sandy Combs organized this through her family and consumer sciences classes. She says she did some research to find out how her students could help the most, and she's been in touch with teachers in one of the Houston area school districts.

Junior Natalie McDougal volunteered to go on the trip saying she wanted to find some way to make things a little easier for these students.

"I look forward to seeing all the kids and interacting with them and see how big of an impact this makes," she said.

The group says they plan to be back in town Saturday.