News: Crime

Homicide Tip Line Set Up For Hiker Feared Murdered In Sequoyah County

Matthew Fagan
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Authorities are hoping the public can help them with the June 21, 2016, disappearance of a Webbers Falls man. Matthew Fagan was last seen in the Buzzard's Roost/Cato Creek area of Lake Tenkiller where he was hiking with three other men.

Those men, Michael Snelling, Tyler Leverett and Blake Shamblin, were charged in his death. Records state the men got into an argument with Fagan over a woman he was reportedly seeing and beat him to death with a hammer.

Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office says the men hid Fagan's body then came back later to throw the body into the lake weighted down with concrete blocks.

District Attorney Jack Thorp said they have information that people in a PT Cruiser were in the area of Buzzard's Roost and may have encountered the men the evening of June 21. 

7/24/2017 Related Story: New Tip Surfaces In Search For Hiker Feared Murdered In Sequoyah County

"If you are familiar with this vehicle or were operating this vehicle that evening, please contact the Sequoyah County Sheriff or the tip line," a news release states. The tip line - recently dedicated to Fagan's disappearance - is 918-576-4853.

They also have information that a person in a red extended cab pickup was in the Cato's Cove area, and investigators would also like to speak to that person.

Finally, some boat operators may have seen a large blue object just slightly under the water on Tenkiller Lake near the cover on the weekend of June 25, 2016. Investigators would also like to speak to those individuals. 

Thorp said bring justice to the people who caused Fagan's disappearance is a high priority for his office as well as the sheriff.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
