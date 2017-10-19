George Strait Ticket Sales Changed To Help Local Fans, BOK Cente - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

George Strait Ticket Sales Changed To Help Local Fans, BOK Center Says

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The BOK Center says they've made "significant changes" to the on-sale procedure for the added George Strait show on June 1, 2018, to help local fans get tickets to the event.

More than 10,000 tickets will be available under the new policies, a news release states. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Changes include limiting the number of tickets a customer can buy from 8 to 4, restricting internet purchases on presales to only fans with mailing addresses in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Texas and Missouri and limiting radio, fan club and venue presales.

10/17/2017 Related Story: Fans Not Hopeful For Tickets To 2nd George Strait Show At BOK Center

BOK warns fans that the demand will still be very high. They encourage buys to keep trying, even if they receive an error message stating "no tickets are available." Some people may not complete their purchase in time to get the tickets they've placed in their online shopping carts. 

"This means that additional tickets could become available anytime during the initial 90 minutes of the on-sale."

Get More Information At BOK website.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
