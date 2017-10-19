Teenage Girl Kept Locked In Room, Beaten By Delaware County Couple

A Delaware County couple accused of felony child neglect is out of jail on bond this evening.

One Investigator called this a case of psychological abuse.

People reported the abuse to DHS several times, but it took two years for the child to be removed from the home.

No one answered the door at the home of Brian and Stephanie Florer, where authorities say their 13-year-old daughter was regularly beaten and practically held prisoner in her own bedroom.

Investigator Tracy Shaw with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office said, “Other people in the house would have to unlock the door and turn off the alarm to let her out of the bedroom, even to go the bathroom.

Investigators determined the parents kept the girl locked in her room, with the window boarded over and an alarm on the door.

She told them she slept on the floor for the last year and was sometimes forced to stand for 10 to 12 hours as punishment, unable to go to the restroom and the slightest movement meant another beating.

Several neighbors and nearby relatives reported their concerns and tried to help the girl by sneaking her food and clothing. The victim told authorities that help often led to more beatings when it was discovered.

“None of them thought they had enough evidence and all of them knew this child was going to be punished if they tried to do anything,” Shaw said.

Court records show DHS got the first report in December 2015, but it wasn't until several calls to DHS over a two year period that the abuse was documented and the girl was removed from the home.

It's not that DHS wasn't doing their job. Their resources are limited and they didn't have all the information we have this time,” said Shaw.

DHS took custody of the victim, but with parents out on bail, their other children remain in their custody.

That's because investigators said for reasons they don't understand, only this one child was abused and neglected.

The Florers will be in court Friday for the first time.