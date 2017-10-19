Popular Health Plan Discontinued, Seniors Looking For Alternativ - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Popular Health Plan Discontinued, Seniors Looking For Alternative In Rogers County

Posted: Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Senior Citizens in Rogers County are asking for help after an insurance company discontinued one of its popular plans, leaving thousands of Medicare members without health benefits. 

As Jerry Harris sits on the front porch of his Rogers County home, he reflects on a time when life wasn't so simple.

"The doctor that I've had for years he saved my life. He found colon cancer in me," Harris said. 

He was able to start treatment immediately, but it was expensive. CommunityCare's Senior health plan helped cover some of the cost, ultimately saving his life. 

That lifesaving plan will no longer be an option for him in the future.

"Now everyone in Rogers County who is on this health insurance will have to go to a more expensive plan and change hospitals and change doctors," Harris said.

Harris is one of the thousands of Rogers County Medicare patients who are insured under CommunityCare's Senior Health Plan. But the insurance company recently sent out letters stating that coverage won't be available in Rogers County next year. 

"It's a frustrating situation for a number of patients. They've had community care for a number of years and all of a sudden, they're being forced to look for an alternate plan. I would encourage them to contact their local pharmacy and speak to their pharmacist," said pharmacist Terry Hollbrook.

As Rogers County waits for a full picture of what's to come next, many like Harris fear they will lose the safeguards that protected them for so long.

"It kind of worries me because I don't feel like another policy, which we're looking at right now, is going to cover the things that I need to have covered," Harris said.  

Health leaders in Rogers County said anyone affected by this decision should contact their local pharmacy and ask for a free Medicare review. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.