Popular Health Plan Discontinued, Seniors Looking For Alternative In Rogers County

Senior Citizens in Rogers County are asking for help after an insurance company discontinued one of its popular plans, leaving thousands of Medicare members without health benefits.

As Jerry Harris sits on the front porch of his Rogers County home, he reflects on a time when life wasn't so simple.

"The doctor that I've had for years he saved my life. He found colon cancer in me," Harris said.

He was able to start treatment immediately, but it was expensive. CommunityCare's Senior health plan helped cover some of the cost, ultimately saving his life.

That lifesaving plan will no longer be an option for him in the future.

"Now everyone in Rogers County who is on this health insurance will have to go to a more expensive plan and change hospitals and change doctors," Harris said.

Harris is one of the thousands of Rogers County Medicare patients who are insured under CommunityCare's Senior Health Plan. But the insurance company recently sent out letters stating that coverage won't be available in Rogers County next year.

"It's a frustrating situation for a number of patients. They've had community care for a number of years and all of a sudden, they're being forced to look for an alternate plan. I would encourage them to contact their local pharmacy and speak to their pharmacist," said pharmacist Terry Hollbrook.

As Rogers County waits for a full picture of what's to come next, many like Harris fear they will lose the safeguards that protected them for so long.

"It kind of worries me because I don't feel like another policy, which we're looking at right now, is going to cover the things that I need to have covered," Harris said.

Health leaders in Rogers County said anyone affected by this decision should contact their local pharmacy and ask for a free Medicare review.