Tulsa Couple Bakes Toffee For Teachers

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Here's a riddle: How can the sale of a bag of toffee make life a little easier for an Oklahoma teacher?

A Tulsa couple has a simple formula, toffee plus teachers equals help.

While Anthony Archie cooked this wonderful smelling treat, he shared how a batch of toffee can help a bunch of teachers.

Here's the deal: last spring Chelsea and Anthony Archie started Oklahoma Toffee Company. Chelsea’s a 7th-grade science teacher; Anthony was a youth pastor but gave that up to make toffee.

"[I’m] still ministering to youth just in a different way...." Anthony said.

So they got the idea that a part of the proceeds from the sale of every bag of toffee would go to help teachers.

"Any public-school teacher in the state can go to our website and request material donations," said Chelsea.

So now, they and their friends David and Hannah Pelky have been making and bagging up toffee; they take it to every fair and festival they can find.

"It's a way for us to help teachers all over the state," Anthony said. 

To find out more about this company, check out their website. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
