Surveillance Video, Witness Suggest Tulsa Officer Struck Inmate

A man says he watched a detention officer assault an inmate at the Tulsa County Jail.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ransom Adedeji is on unpaid leave after investigators say he hit an inmate with his radio last week.

We caught up with a former inmate who was getting out of jail Thursday.

He said the whole thing started over a breakfast tray.

The former inmate we talked to said Adedeji had already argued with the same inmate earlier that morning.

He said when the inmate tried grabbing a food tray from the cart, another argument escalated into an assault.

"The guy took the radio with his hand, the front of the radio, and started mollywhopping him right there in his collarbone ... as he chased him around a couple of the eating tables, just hitting this guy over and over and over again. The inmate, hands up, backing away. It was ... I mean it was bad," said Heath McLeod, former inmate.

Adedeji was hired in July, so he had only been on the job for three months, investigators said.

He faces a misdemeanor assault charge.