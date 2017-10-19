Surveillance Video, Witness Suggest Tulsa Officer Struck Inmate - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Surveillance Video, Witness Suggest Tulsa Officer Struck Inmate

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance Video, Witness Suggests Tulsa Officer Struck Inmate Surveillance Video, Witness Suggests Tulsa Officer Struck Inmate
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man says he watched a detention officer assault an inmate at the Tulsa County Jail.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ransom Adedeji is on unpaid leave after investigators say he hit an inmate with his radio last week.

We caught up with a former inmate who was getting out of jail Thursday.

10/18/2017 Related Story: Tulsa County Detention Officer Jailed, Accused Of Striking Inmate

He said the whole thing started over a breakfast tray. 

The former inmate we talked to said  Adedeji had already argued with the same inmate earlier that morning.

He said when the inmate tried grabbing a food tray from the cart, another argument escalated into an assault.

"The guy took the radio with his hand, the front of the radio, and started mollywhopping him right there in his collarbone ... as he chased him around a couple of the eating tables, just hitting this guy over and over and over again. The inmate, hands up, backing away. It was ... I mean it was bad," said Heath McLeod, former inmate.

Adedeji was hired in July, so he had only been on the job for three months, investigators said.

He faces a misdemeanor assault charge.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.