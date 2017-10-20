ODOT Closing More Lanes On I-244 For Demolition Work

Tulsa drivers will see even more lane closures starting Friday evening along I-244.

This weekend project may also impact your Monday morning drive.

Several roads over I-244 have led to lane closures on the busy highway over the last several months.

7/16/2017 Related Story: Bridge Work Set To Begin On I-244 In Tulsa

Starting Friday at 7 p.m. and running through Sunday evening, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says westbound I-244 will be narrowed to one lane at Memorial Drive for bridge deck demolition.

After Sunday evening, that left lane will remain closed at Memorial until further notice.