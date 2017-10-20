Warm Today, Storms Saturday Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Warm Today, Storms Saturday Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Warm and windy later today across northeastern Oklahoma. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with south winds 15 to 25 mph. Partly cloudy and chance for scattered showers during the day. Only about a 10 percent chance, little higher east and southeast of Tulsa. Tonight lows in the mid 60s. Warm and windy tomorrow with a chance for spotty showers in the morning.

WARN Interactive Radar

A cold front will be positioned across central Kansas into Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon and storms will develop along that boundary. Storms will merge into a line and become severe moving east southeast into Green Country during the evening hours and overnight on Saturday. The main window in Tulsa still looks to be between 8 pm and 12 am.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

 It is very important to stay weather aware. A lot folks will be headed out to events such as Oktoberfest and when these storms move into your area, the biggest risks will be wind gusts 70 mph or high along with large hail and very heavy rainfall. Some areas could see over 3” of rain from these storms. Localized flooding could be an issue and even small streams might have flooding concern. When storms first develop and intensify will be when the hail risk is highest. Some storms could have up to half dollar size hail. By late evening when storms have merged into a line, the hail size might decrease a little but the could still produce at least one inch hail.

Weather Alerts

It will be a late-night event, especially for locations east and southeast of Tulsa. Make sure you download our NewsOn6 weather app. Your phone will alert you when warnings are issued for your location and you’ll want the notifications to be loud enough to wake you. We will continue to track this system and bring you updates.

Conditions will improve on Sunday. A few leftover showers in the morning will be possible in far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma. Skies will be clearing from west to east and highs should be around 70. We’ll warm up some on Monday before another front comes through on Tuesday. Tuesday’s frontal passage will be dry but will open the door to cooler and drier air. 

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.