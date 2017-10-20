Head Lice Warning Issued - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Head Lice Warning Issued

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Halloween is coming up and that has Tulsa's Lice Clinic of America issuing a warning.

The clinic says parents should watch for lice as kids try on different wigs, hats and costumes.

"What they are looking for is a nit, which is a white egg, and they stick to the shaft.  Much like dandruff which ends up falling off, the nits stick to the shaft of the hair.  And then obviously the live bugs, that's usually what gets the parents incredibly anxious," said Jessie Foley, Lice Clinic of America

She says if you find lice, put bedding, pillows, stuffed animals and clothes in a hot dryer. You can can also use a lint roller on furniture and car seats.  And don't let kids with lice sleep around other siblings.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.