Head Lice Warning Issued

Halloween is coming up and that has Tulsa's Lice Clinic of America issuing a warning.

The clinic says parents should watch for lice as kids try on different wigs, hats and costumes.

"What they are looking for is a nit, which is a white egg, and they stick to the shaft. Much like dandruff which ends up falling off, the nits stick to the shaft of the hair. And then obviously the live bugs, that's usually what gets the parents incredibly anxious," said Jessie Foley, Lice Clinic of America.

She says if you find lice, put bedding, pillows, stuffed animals and clothes in a hot dryer. You can can also use a lint roller on furniture and car seats. And don't let kids with lice sleep around other siblings.