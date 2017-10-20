Prosecutors: Revoke Bond For Jay Parents Accused Of Abusing Teen - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Prosecutors: Revoke Bond For Jay Parents Accused Of Abusing Teen Daughter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Delaware County prosecutors want a Jay father accused of abusing his 13-year-old daughter, back behind bars.

Both Brian Florer and his wife Stephanie were arrested last Friday and quickly bonded out of jail.

Investigators said they beat their daughter repeatedly, isolated her from her family, locked her in her room and even forced her to stand in a corner until she urinated on herself then beat her some more.

Friday, the assistant district attorney filed a motion to revoke Brian Florer’s bond. The motion says on the same day the Florers got out of jail they showed up at a Jay High School football game his 13-year-old was attending.

Court records say his stepson told them the girl was behind the field house and the couple found her playing near the building.

The document says Brian Florer walked toward the victim and stared at her for several minutes until the guardian made him leave.

The judge said he wanted to hold off on revoking the bond until he hears from the other witnesses.

Brian Florer is set to be back in court next Friday.

