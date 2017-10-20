Community Plans Garage Sale To Raise Money For Family Of Murdered Broken Arrow Teacher

All the money will be given to Shane Anderson's family.

People can buy anything from brand-name clothing and toys to baked goods at the garage sale fundraiser.

The community is coming together to help raise money for the family of a Broken Arrow teacher who was murdered.

People can buy anything from brand-name clothing and toys to baked goods at the garage sale fundraiser; all the money will be given to Shane Anderson's family.

10/2/2017 Related Story: Broken Arrow Teacher Identified As Man Shot And Killed Sunday

It was a busy Friday at 7000 South Chestnut Avenue as people stopped by to help out and remember the teacher who touched so many lives.

"He would tell us to do what we want to do. And grow up [to be] what we want to be," 13-year-old Alexis Wong said.

Anderson taught social studies at Oneta Ridge Middle School in Broken Arrow. Police say he was shot and killed in front of his family by Deonte Green.

10/11/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Teen Now Facing 22 Charges Related To Crime Spree

A group of Anderson's students helped organize the fundraiser for the teacher who clearly made an impact on their lives.

"He was really kind, smart, funny a lot of the time," said 13-year-old Claire McDaris.

“Do or do not, there is no try,” was their class motto, and it's exactly the kind of effort the students put into the garage sale - even baking treats to raise more money.

About 20 families in the area donated toys, jewelry and other items.

It's bringing strangers out, and family too.

"That was a tough weekend for Broken Arrow. We just wanted to come out and support them," customer Kim Steward said.

Wong said, "His parents came by for us and said a couple words and told us about memories."

Some are putting their own memories down on paper, leaving notes for Shane's wife, Darcie, and their children.

"I hope that she can look at those and know that we do care, and we loved him and we miss him, and that we're thinking about her and that she's certainly on all of our hearts," homeowner Jamey McDaris said.

Even if you don't find anything that you want or need, there's an opportunity to make a donation to the family.

The garage sale continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To help the Anderson family, visit their GoFundMe page.