Community Raising Money To Help Family Of Murdered Broken Arrow - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Community Raising Money To Help Family Of Murdered Broken Arrow Teacher

Posted: Updated:
Shane Anderson taught social studies at Oneta Ridge Middle School in Broken Arrow. Shane Anderson taught social studies at Oneta Ridge Middle School in Broken Arrow.
People can buy anything from brand-name clothing and toys to baked goods at the garage sale fundraiser. People can buy anything from brand-name clothing and toys to baked goods at the garage sale fundraiser.
All the money will be given to Shane Anderson's family. All the money will be given to Shane Anderson's family.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

The community is coming together to help raise money for the family of a Broken Arrow teacher who was murdered.

People can buy anything from brand-name clothing and toys to baked goods at the garage sale fundraiser; all the money will be given to Shane Anderson's family.

10/2/2017 Related Story: Broken Arrow Teacher Identified As Man Shot And Killed Sunday

Anderson taught social studies at Oneta Ridge Middle School in Broken Arrow. Police say he was shot and killed in front of his family by Deonte Green.

10/11/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Teen Now Facing 22 Charges Related To Crime Spree

The garage sale is happening at 7000 South Chestnut Avenue, near the Warren Theater in a neighborhood called The Reserve.

About 20 families donated items to be sold, with every penny going to the family.

A group of Anderson's students helped organize the fundraiser for the teacher who clearly made an impact on their lives.

"He was really kind, smart, funny a lot of the time," said 13-year-old Claire McDaris.

Seventh-grader Alexis Wong said, "He would tell us to do what we want to do and grow up to be what we want to be. He would always talk about his family and how much he loved them.”

Even if you don't find something you want to buy you can leave a note for the family.

The garage sale wraps up at 3:00 Friday afternoon and continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.