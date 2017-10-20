Community Raising Money To Help Family Of Murdered Broken Arrow Teacher

All the money will be given to Shane Anderson's family.

People can buy anything from brand-name clothing and toys to baked goods at the garage sale fundraiser.

The community is coming together to help raise money for the family of a Broken Arrow teacher who was murdered.

Anderson taught social studies at Oneta Ridge Middle School in Broken Arrow. Police say he was shot and killed in front of his family by Deonte Green.

The garage sale is happening at 7000 South Chestnut Avenue, near the Warren Theater in a neighborhood called The Reserve.

About 20 families donated items to be sold, with every penny going to the family.

A group of Anderson's students helped organize the fundraiser for the teacher who clearly made an impact on their lives.

"He was really kind, smart, funny a lot of the time," said 13-year-old Claire McDaris.

Seventh-grader Alexis Wong said, "He would tell us to do what we want to do and grow up to be what we want to be. He would always talk about his family and how much he loved them.”

Even if you don't find something you want to buy you can leave a note for the family.

The garage sale wraps up at 3:00 Friday afternoon and continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.