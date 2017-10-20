One Hurt When Motorcycle, Jeep Collide In Tulsa Intersection

View of the scene from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

Image of the scene of the crash.

A motorcycle and a Jeep collided at a Tulsa intersection Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at 8th and Sheridan at about 1:20 p.m.

EMSA said it transported one patient from the scene but we don't have any information on the person's condition.

Police blocked two lanes of Sheridan while they investigated the incident.