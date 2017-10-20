Broken Arrow School Completes High School Addition

When Broken Arrow High School students return to class Monday, October 23, they'll find the latest construction project finished and ready to use. The district added 11 science classrooms, expanded the field house lobby where students also have lunch, and made the gym ADA compliant, according to spokesperson Charlie Hannema.

The construction was funded by the 2015 bond issue and started last November. It was completed almost two weeks before schedule, Hannema said.

It should also provide a classroom for every teacher so teachers don't have to "float" or share classrooms, moving from place to place like their students.

Teachers started moving in Thursday, Hannema said.

You can see more photos at the Broken Arrow Public Schools Facebook page.