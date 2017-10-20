George Straight Concert Only 1 of 3 Nationwide, Tickets Still Av - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

George Straight Concert Only 1 of 3 Nationwide, Tickets Still Available

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

10,000 tickets went on sale Friday for the June 1st George Strait concert at the BOK Center.

There are still more than 1,500 hundred tickets up for grabs.

BOK Center General Manager Jeff Nickler said, “Based upon our Ticketmaster numbers, which are very accurate, this is the second highest demand for an artist ever.  The only other artist to top that…” 

You guessed it, Garth Brooks.

But for Garth, there were 135,000 tickets available and for George Strait, only 40,000.

“So the demand is high and inventory is lower,” Nickler said. 

Right at 10 am Friday morning, many people logged on, grabbed tickets and put them in their shopping carts.

“What people don’t realize is that a lot of those tickets don't make it through the transaction process and get re-released to the public,” Nickler said.

His message is 'keep trying!' It might take 10 or 20 minutes but they will be available.

Social media posts show for many, initial frustration turned to success, with a little patience.

And another reminder is to Stick with bokcenter.com or Ticket Master and nothing else.

If they're fraudulent, there is nothing the arena can do especially if a show is sold out, and expect this one to be.

“This is a huge show for Tulsa.  This is a living country legend coming out of retirement and coming to our city for two special nights,” Nickler said.

The General Manager here is comparing the economic impact to rival to NCAA tournament.

After all, his only other shows are a weekend in Vegas and one show in Austin.

