Left Lane Law In Effect Soon

The Oklahoma Highway patrol wants to clear up confusion about a new law going into effect next month.

The left lane should only be used for passing, you cannot drive there permanently.

After November first, if you don't move over to the right lane, it could cost you more than $200.

“With the changes in the law now, if you drive at or below the speed limit then you have to move over to the right lane if there is another car that comes up behind you," said Captain Paul Timmons with OHP.

The law currently says you can hold up traffic in the left lane. OHP said in emergency situations, response time is critical and could mean the difference between life or death.