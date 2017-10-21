Young Girl Sexually Assaulted By Rogers County Man - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Young Girl Sexually Assaulted By Rogers County Man

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A man is arrested in Rogers County after the sheriff's office said he sexually assaulted a young girl.

Thomas Bryan Doyle Junior was arrested Friday morning on complaints of indecent exposure and child sexual assault.

The victim’s mother told deputies that her daughter said Doyle had touched his privates to hers.

The victim also said that Doyle had her touch him while he watched pornographic videos.
    
According to court documents, one of Doyle's underage relatives recently filed a separate report saying he smoked meth in front of her, telling her she could walk around naked and offered to have sex with her when she turned 18.

