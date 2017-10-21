Bixby To Be Named Purple Heart City

A Green Country town is honoring American heroes wounded in combat.

Bixby is now the third community in eastern Oklahoma to become a Purple Heart City.

The city held a ceremony this afternoon at Charley Young Park to honor those who have received a Purple Heart.

Leaders said they hope this will encourage people to show appreciation to all those who have served in the Armed Forces.

"When 3% of a country's people have fought for the freedom of the rest of the country, that means a lot," said Vietnam Veteran Mitch Reed.

Bixby's city council will officially proclaim the town a Purple Heart City on Monday.