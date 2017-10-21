Line Of Storms Moves Through Oklahoma

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of northeastern Oklahoma that was to last until 2 a.m. A strong to severe line of storms moved in from the west Saturday evening.

The squall line started moving into the metro area around 9:15 p.m. The severe weather threat was reduced by that time, but storms still caused thousands of power outages in Sand Springs, Tulsa and Broken Arrow.

There was heavy rain and lightning. In Tulsa, organizers closed Oktoberfest at 9 p.m.

There were two confirmed tornadoes in southwest Oklahoma and an apparent tornado in Norman.

We will keep you updated all evening on-air, online at NewsOn6.com, and through our app!



The threat of severe weather will diminish quickly after midnight into early Sunday morning as storms move east into Arkansas. We’ll be left with drier and cooler air on Sunday as sunshine returns!

