OT Interception Saves Cowboys, Beat Texas 13-10 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OT Interception Saves Cowboys, Beat Texas 13-10

Posted: Updated:
Austin, Texas -

Ramon Richards intercepted Sam Ehlinger’s pass in the end zone in overtime and Matt Ammendola kicked a field goal, giving No. 10 Oklahoma State a 13-10 victory over Texas on Saturday. 

The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) scored the winning points on a 34-yard field goal by Ammendola on the first possession of OT. He missed a 29-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. 

Though the field goal came first, Richards didn’t realize the game ended with his play. 

“I thought the offense had to come back,” Richards said. 

Texas (3-4, 2-2) had a first down on the Oklahoma State 12 after a pass interference penalty against A.J. Green. 

Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph passed for 282 yards, failing to reach 300 for the first time in eight games. The Cowboys beat Texas for the fifth straight time in Austin, the most ever by a Longhorns opponent. 

Oklahoma State began the day leading the nation in total offense. The Cowboys ranked second in scoring. 

Just when the Cowboys appeared to be on their way to creating some momentum, they fumbled at the Texas 14 in the second quarter. Texas responded with a 90-yard pass from Ehlinger to John Burt that set up a touchdown. 

The Cowboys remained in the race for a Big 12 championship. They gained a school- record 747 yards against Baylor last week, but produced a relatively low 428 at Texas. Oklahoma State struggled running on first down, enabling Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s aggressive pass rush to put pressure on Rudolph. 

The Cowboys are at West Virginia next Saturday. Oklahoma State has won two straight against the Mountaineers.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.