Dewey Woman Killed When Pickup Hits Tree - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Dewey Woman Killed When Pickup Hits Tree

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Dewey woman was killed when her pickup ran off the road and struck a tree Saturday afternoon, October 21. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say Shannon R. Swan died of massive injuries around 3:18 p.m.

Swan was northbound on County Road 4000 south of State Highway 10 about 2 miles southeast of Copan when she crashed. OHP said her 1985 GMC Sierra went off the roadway to the right and hit a delineator. The driver overcorrected to the left, went off the road and hit a tree, the investigating trooper said.

A collision report states the 39-year-old woman was in apparently normal condition when she crashed. She wasn't wearing a seat belt, OHP said. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.