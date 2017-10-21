Dewey Woman Killed When Pickup Hits Tree

A Dewey woman was killed when her pickup ran off the road and struck a tree Saturday afternoon, October 21. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say Shannon R. Swan died of massive injuries around 3:18 p.m.

Swan was northbound on County Road 4000 south of State Highway 10 about 2 miles southeast of Copan when she crashed. OHP said her 1985 GMC Sierra went off the roadway to the right and hit a delineator. The driver overcorrected to the left, went off the road and hit a tree, the investigating trooper said.

A collision report states the 39-year-old woman was in apparently normal condition when she crashed. She wasn't wearing a seat belt, OHP said.