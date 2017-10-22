Creek Co. Sheriff’s Office Catch Man Who Ran Away From Courthouse

Creek County Sheriff's Office found a man after they say he walked out of a courtroom while in custody on Friday, Oct. 13.

Chief Deputy Fred Clark says Jace Inman showed up for a court date in Bristow about an hour late and the judge told Inman he was going to be placed in custody.

Clark says a deputy put Inman in handcuffs, and while the deputy was dealing with other inmates, Inman walked out of the courtroom.

Deputies along with the Northern Violent Crimes Task Force found Inman in an apartment near 61st and Memorial Friday, Oct. 20.

Clark says Inman did not have the handcuffs on when he was found.

Inman is now in the Creek County Jail for failure to appear for DUI, transporting an open container, escape after arrest, obstructing an officer and discharging a weapon.