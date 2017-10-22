Creek Co. Sheriff’s Office Catch Man Who Ran Away From Courthous - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Creek Co. Sheriff’s Office Catch Man Who Ran Away From Courthouse

Posted: Updated:

Creek County Sheriff's Office found a man after they say he walked out of a courtroom while in custody on Friday, Oct. 13.

Chief Deputy Fred Clark says Jace Inman showed up for a court date in Bristow about an hour late and the judge told Inman he was going to be placed in custody. 

Clark says a deputy put Inman in handcuffs, and while the deputy was dealing with other inmates, Inman walked out of the courtroom.

Deputies along with the Northern Violent Crimes Task Force found Inman in an apartment near 61st and Memorial Friday, Oct. 20.

Clark says Inman did not have the handcuffs on when he was found.

Inman is now in the Creek County Jail for failure to appear for DUI, transporting an open container, escape after arrest, obstructing an officer and discharging a weapon. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.