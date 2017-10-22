Hundreds of Gallons Of Fuel Leaked In Jenks Tanker Truck Rollover

Crews have responded to a tanker truck rollover in Jenks that has leaked hundreds of gallons of fuel.

The truck flipped trying to get on the Creek Turnpike in the eastbound direction at Elm.

Police say a car cut the truck driver off, causing the driver to tip the truck to avoid a collision.

Reports say the car never stopped.

The truck driver is not hurt.

The entire intersection including Elm at the Creek Turnpike is closed and will be until crews are done.

With all the fuel leaking from the truck, EPA is expected to be involved.

Another tanker is currently off-loading the fuel from the overturned tanker.

Two wreckers are on scene to pull the truck upright once the fuel is off-loaded.