Tulsa Man Exposes Himself To QT Employee

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A QuikTrip employee came to work around 8 Sunday Morning to find a man facing her with his pants and underwear around his ankles. 

The employee told police that she came into work to see Jeremy Lay facing her with his pants down while he touched himself. 

Once police arrived, they discovered that Lay had slurred speech and was swaying back and forth. 

Lay admitted that he had been drinking earlier, but couldn’t recall how much.

Surveillance video from the store shows Lay touching himself periodically for several minutes leading up to when the employee walked in.  

Lay was arrested for indecent exposure and public intoxication. 

His bond is set at $2,000

