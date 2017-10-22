Cancer-Battling Dog Knocks Off Bucket List Items

A dog battling cancer is trying to cross some items off his bucket list.

On Sunday, Boudreaux checked off "ride in a fire engine" when he was welcomed by the firemen at Tulsa fire station 27 near 31st and Garnett

Boudreaux was diagnosed with stage 2 mast cell carcinoma last week.

Also on his bucket list is to go on a blind date, so his owner is trying to arrange play dates.

His owner is also trying to raise money for his treatment.

If you'd like to help, visit Boudreaux’s GoFundMe page or call 918-299-4900.