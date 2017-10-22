Tulsa Pedestrian Hit, Injured By SUV

Police say a man was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV Sunday evening.

Officers identified the man as 31-year-old John Payne II. They said the accident happened in the 6600 block of South Lewis just before 8 p.m.

Police say numerous witnesses told officers Payne had jumped in front of the southbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

They say neither the Jeep's driver or passenger were injured.

Police say the driver was not cited in the accident.