Tulsa Police Chase Ends With Crash, Two Arrests

Tulsa County jail photos of Nicholas Elder and Jimmy Hoover Tulsa County jail photos of Nicholas Elder and Jimmy Hoover
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested two men after a chase involving a stolen Tulsa truck late Sunday.

Officers identified the pair as Nicholas Elder, 33, of Tulsa and Jimmy Hoover, 37, of Sand Springs.

Police say officers spotted the 2017 Ford F150 Raptor pickup in the 1500 block of West 61st Street at about 11 p.m. It had been reported stolen in Tulsa on Saturday.  When they attempted to stop the truck, police say the driver sped off heading north on Highway 75 at a high rate of speed.

The chase ended after the truck turned east on I-44, exiting the highway near South Utica, hitting a tree and wall.

Police say both Elder and Hoover ran off, but were quickly arrested.  Both were booked into the Tulsa County jail on several complaints including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and joyriding.

They say the stolen truck sustained significant damage and was towed from the scene.

