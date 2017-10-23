Cleveland Woman Arrested On Embezzlement Warrant

News On 6 has confirmed a Cleveland woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the Cleveland Little League baseball and football associations is now in custody.

Cleveland Police posted on their Facebook page, 27-year-old Halee Dawn Swafford was being sought on a felony embezzlement warrant. That warrant was issued in late September.

On that page, police say Swafford turned herself in at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.