New Addition At Broken Arrow High School Opens Monday

Students at Broken Arrow High School will be using a new addition that'll add new space and give every teacher their own classroom.

The district added 11 science classrooms, expanded the field house lobby where students also have lunch, and made the gym ADA compliant, according to spokesperson Charlie Hannema.

The construction was funded by the 2015 bond issue and started last November. It was completed almost two weeks before schedule, Hannema said.

You can see photos on Broken Arrow Public Schools' Facebook page.