Armed Man Steals From Tulsa QuikTrip Twice

Police took an armed man into custody for allegedly stealing items from a Tulsa convenience store twice early Monday.

Officers said just after 12:30 a.m. the man, holding a knife entered the QuikTrip in the 1000 block of South Utica, grabbed some merchandise and was told by store employees to leave.

Employees told police the same man came back at around 2:30 a.m. and again stole some merchandise. Before leaving, police said he then threatened to hurt an employee.

Police searched the area and found the suspect near East 3rd and South Zunis.

They declined to release the man's name until he is booked into the Tulsa County jail.