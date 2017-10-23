Sand Springs War Hero To Be Honored At City Council - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

The widow and family of a heroic Vietnam soldier will be at the Sand Springs City Council meeting Monday night as councilors vote to name of a new public safety facility that will soon be built in that city.

The Sand Springs Police and Fire departments are asking councilors to name the building in honor of Sergeant Billie A. Hall. Hall was a medic who went repeatedly into enemy fire to drag wounded servicemen to safety. A resolution states Hall served in a company sent to reinforce Cap A Shau on March 9, 1966. The camp was under attack by the North Vietnamese.

Hall rescued his fellow servicemen during a surprise attack and continued to give them medical aid even after he lost his legs in the attack.

Even when he was taken for treatment himself, he only allowed slight treatment of his severe wounds so he could continue to direct operations at the aid station. 

"He continued this gallant task until his body could withstand no more the demands being placed upon it, and he lapsed into a coma and died," a resolution states.

Hall graduated from Sand Springs in 1953. You can read more about him on the Arlington National Cemetery web site.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2017.

