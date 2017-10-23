Fallen Soldier's Widow Says Trump Call Left Her 'Upset And Hurt' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fallen Soldier's Widow Says Trump Call Left Her 'Upset And Hurt'

Posted: Updated:

The widow of fallen soldier Sgt. La David Johnson said Monday that Rep. Fredericka Wilson's account of President Trump's phone call to her was "not fabricated."

In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," Myeshia Johnson said she was "upset and hurt" after the call she received from Mr. Trump.

CBS News

Johnson said that the president "couldn't remember my husband's name" and she said that "hurt me the most." She added that Mr. Trump was stumbling to remember her husband's name even though she said he had details about her husband in front of him. She said his phone call made "me cry even worse."

Mr. Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to dispute Johnson's account.

Johnson said that Wilson, a Florida Democrat, was telling the truth about the phone call she received from the president and that what she said was "100 percent correct."

Wilson had listened in on the phone call that Johnson received from the president. She had said last week that Mr. Trump told Johnson that her husband "knew what he was getting into."

Johnson's husband was laid to rest on Saturday after his funeral was held in Cooper City, Florida. Johnson died on Oct. 4 when his patrol was ambushed by about 50 extremists along the Nigerien border with Mali. Lawmakers have been demanding more information about the attack.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.