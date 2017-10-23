Tulsa Police Seek Woman In Credit Card Fraud - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Seek Woman In Credit Card Fraud

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are asking the public to help in a financial crimes case. They issued photos of a person of interest Monday, October 23.

The woman in the photos used a stolen credit card at a local retailer, according to the TPD Facebook page.

If you recognize her, you're asked to get in touch with Detective Rob Guardiola at 918-596-7141 or rguardiola@cityoftulsa.org. The reference number for the case is 2017-062519.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

