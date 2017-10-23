Storm Shelter Business Owner Pleads No Contest To Embezzlement

State Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Monday that the owner of a Muskogee-based storm shelter company pleaded no contest to multiple counts of embezzlement and a count of a pattern of criminal offenses.

William Stephens is the owner of 'Tornado King,' which manufactured and installed storm shelters.

As part of the plea deal, Stephens will pay $101,403.23 in restitution to victims and serve a five-year deferred sentence.

5/3/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma’s Tornado King Owner Faces Embezzlement Charges

An investigation by the AG's Office began after receiving multiple complaints by Tornado King customers, claiming Stephens was paid full or partial payments for storm shelters that were never installed.

When work wasn’t completed and victims tried to contact the company, Stephens would give excuses and eventually became unresponsive, investigators said.