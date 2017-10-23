Storm Shelter Business Owner Pleads No Contest To Embezzlement

A Claremore woman was charged in Rogers County on Monday with a single count of child neglect after investigators said she tested positive for meth while pregnant.More >>
State Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Monday that the owner of a Muskogee-based storm shelter company pleaded no contest to multiple counts of embezzlement.More >>
A Tulsa woman having remodeling done on her house says one of the workers left something shocking behind: a bag containing a sex toy, drugs, needles and a smoking pipe.More >>
A Tulsa family who lost their loved one to an illness said they feel like they've lost her all over again after someone stole her ashes during a Catoosa home burglary.More >>
