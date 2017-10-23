Railroad Malfunction Causes Safety Hazard At Tulsa Train Crossin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Railroad Malfunction Causes Safety Hazard At Tulsa Train Crossing

Posted: Updated:
Railroad Malfunction Causes Safety Hazard At Tulsa Train Crossing Railroad Malfunction Causes Safety Hazard At Tulsa Train Crossing
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Drivers say they waited nearly an hour to get around railroad caution arms at 51st and Highway 169 Monday morning.

Others took the risk and drove around them.

Union Pacific Railroad controls most of the tracks around Tulsa.

Railroad representatives said a break on the track interrupted the signal, causing the malfunction.

Cell phone video filmed at 51st and Highway 169 shows a line of cars waiting in front of the railroad crossing arms.

But to the right, there's another line of cars hopping the curb, cutting through the grass and driving right over the tracks.

"Is it worth you and your family to gain those few minutes going around that? You're risking a lot," said Tulsa Fire Captain Stan May.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, drivers ended up being stuck there for 45 minutes. 

May said he's seen the devastation left behind when a train and car collide.

"The chances aren't very good if you're in it when that train hits you just the sheer mass and how fast that train is going the devastation is going to be considerable," May said.

The arms were down, but a train never came.

Crews were dispatched to the scene to fix the signal and make repairs after someone called the number listed on the tracks and gave the dispatcher the crossing ID number. 

The blue signs are posted at every crossing.

Union Pacific encourages drivers to call even if they think someone already called.

This time, everyone made it across safely.

But May said when you venture off the road like that you're risking your life.

"But you are going onto an uneven surface and those things are laid on gravel so the potential of you getting hung up on that is pretty high," May said.

On top of the safety concerns it is illegal to go around the caution arms.

It's just like violating any other road signal. You can be ticketed if you're caught.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.