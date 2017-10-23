Director Of NASA Space Center Visits OK School Named In Her Honor

The namesake of Green Country's newest elementary visited the school Monday.

Union's new Ellen Ochoa Elementary is named after the director of NASA's Johnson Space Center.

The school was named in her honor because she was the first Hispanic female astronaut.

Ochoa said she hopes she encourages students to pursue STEM programs.

"It's really about having curiosity, wanting to solve problems, wanting to help people, and science and engineering are what allow you to do that," she said.

The elementary school has about 500 students and work still needs to be done to finish the gymnasium and health clinic.