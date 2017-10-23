Tulsa Family Grieving Again After Woman’s Ashes Stolen During Bu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Family Grieving Again After Woman’s Ashes Stolen During Burglary

Posted: Updated:
Robin Anderson was 52 years old when a deadly case of Hepatitis C took her life back in February. Robin Anderson was 52 years old when a deadly case of Hepatitis C took her life back in February.
Zac Alexander, said his mother laugh lit up the room - something Robin's sister-in-law, Sheli Madison, said she'll never forget. Zac Alexander, said his mother laugh lit up the room - something Robin's sister-in-law, Sheli Madison, said she'll never forget.
CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa family who lost their loved one to an illness said they feel like they've lost her all over again after someone stole her ashes during a home burglary.

Robin Anderson was 52 years old when a deadly case of Hepatitis C took her life back in February.

Her son, Zac Alexander, said his mother laugh lit up the room - something Robin's sister-in-law, Sheli Madison, said she'll never forget.

"She always had a smile on. She didn't look for sympathy. She didn't want us to worry about her," she said.

On Saturday afternoon, a thief broke into the family's home and stole electronics, tools, and their late grandfather's jewelry too.

The thief also took Robin’s cremation box, and it’s that loos that’s leaving the family mourning all over again.

"It really hit home when she opened the closet door where Robin was sitting, it was gone," Madison said.

Robin’s cremation box was decorated with a Coca-Cola theme, which was her favorite.

It was stored near a DVD player that was also taken.

The family said they don't care about anything but bringing Robin back home.

"That's what we had left of Robin. We don't have her physical self to hold and love and kiss, but it was something that we had here, knowing she was still here in a way," Madison said.

Alexander said, "It was reassuring knowing that she was here, and now she’s not. I just want her back."

The name Robin Alexander and her cremation number are engraved on the inside of her tin.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.