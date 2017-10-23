Tulsa Family Grieving Again After Woman’s Ashes Stolen During Burglary

Zac Alexander, said his mother laugh lit up the room - something Robin's sister-in-law, Sheli Madison, said she'll never forget.

Robin Anderson was 52 years old when a deadly case of Hepatitis C took her life back in February.

A Tulsa family who lost their loved one to an illness said they feel like they've lost her all over again after someone stole her ashes during a home burglary.

Robin Anderson was 52 years old when a deadly case of Hepatitis C took her life back in February.

Her son, Zac Alexander, said his mother laugh lit up the room - something Robin's sister-in-law, Sheli Madison, said she'll never forget.

"She always had a smile on. She didn't look for sympathy. She didn't want us to worry about her," she said.

On Saturday afternoon, a thief broke into the family's home and stole electronics, tools, and their late grandfather's jewelry too.

The thief also took Robin’s cremation box, and it’s that loos that’s leaving the family mourning all over again.

"It really hit home when she opened the closet door where Robin was sitting, it was gone," Madison said.

Robin’s cremation box was decorated with a Coca-Cola theme, which was her favorite.

It was stored near a DVD player that was also taken.

The family said they don't care about anything but bringing Robin back home.

"That's what we had left of Robin. We don't have her physical self to hold and love and kiss, but it was something that we had here, knowing she was still here in a way," Madison said.

Alexander said, "It was reassuring knowing that she was here, and now she’s not. I just want her back."

The name Robin Alexander and her cremation number are engraved on the inside of her tin.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.