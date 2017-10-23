Contractor Leaves Bag With Drugs, Needles, Sex Toy In Tulsa Woma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Contractor Leaves Bag With Drugs, Needles, Sex Toy In Tulsa Woman's Home

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa woman having remodeling done on her house says one of the workers left something shocking behind: a bag containing a sex toy, drugs, needles and a smoking pipe.

Ari says after the shock wore off from what she found at her house, she called the police department and turned over that bag of drugs and paraphernalia to police at the Eastside division.

"It was right down in this vanity, just sitting right there,” she said.

She immediately began taking pictures. In addition to the toy, she found two kinds of needles, a glass smoking pipe with residue in it and a prescription bottle with the worker's full name on it. Inside the pill bottle was a small baggie with a white crystal substance inside.

"I can't believe he brought that stuff into my house,” said Ari.

She immediately called his boss to say John wasn't allowed back inside her home, and then she called police.

Now, she's worried about the quality of work he did if he was using drugs. But mostly, she's worried about her family's safety since John had recently changed her locks.

"I want the locks changed by the company who put me in this risk,” she said.

The project manager for Ari's remodeling says he fired John immediately and told me it shouldn't be a problem to change the locks.

He told me John wasn't doing any electrical or plumbing work just jobs like putting up shower doors, installing toilets and putting on outlet covers.

But, Ari says she saw him do electrical and plumbing jobs.

The state construction industries board says John’s apprentice electrician's license expired in October of 2012 and he's never been licensed to do plumbing work. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.