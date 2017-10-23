Shoplifters Under Heavier Surveillance At Broken Arrow Store

A Muskogee man is charged with outraging public decency after prosecutors say he exposed himself to a woman at her house.More >>
A Muskogee man is charged with outraging public decency after prosecutors say he exposed himself to a woman at her house.More >>
The owner of a popular shop in Broken Arrow's Rose District has come up with a plan to keep shoplifters out of his business.More >>
The owner of a popular shop in Broken Arrow's Rose District has come up with a plan to keep shoplifters out of his business.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on