Sapulpa Towing Company Owner Tells His Side Of Story In Viral Video

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

It's a video that's going viral - showing a young man in a chokehold at a Sapulpa towing company.

The young man said the confrontation turned physical when he grabbed the title to his car out of a business owner's hand.

The owner here at A&W towing company said the entire situation has been taken out of context. He said the man who claims to be the victim actually attacked him first.

Paul Haubert, A&B Towing Owner, said things got physical on Friday when Christian Heath showed up to claim his car, which had been totaled.

"He handed me the title," Haubert said. "When I asked him about the ID, he said he didn't have an ID on him. I had the title in my hand, so I looked at it and I asked if he knew these people. He told me 'no.'"

Haubert said all of this is just standard procedure.

"Normally, our standard procedure is, if they're going to pick a car up, we make a copy of the title or a copy of the police release they get and an ID so we know who picked it up," Haubert said.

But when he walked back outside to talk to the two girls Heath showed up with, he said Heath attacked him.

"When I got a ways out the door, he knocked me down, knocked my glasses off, knocked my hat off, and we kind of went at it," he said. 

"The kid started hollering you know, 'you're choking me, you're choking me.' And I said, "dude, if he was choking you, you wouldn't be screaming at the top of your lungs.'"

In a Facebook post, Christian Heath said Haubert was the aggressor, not him, and he claims Haubert used a racial slur during the confrontatin.

"It's frustrating as hell, it makes you mad. Because they're trying to make a racial deal out of something that's not," Haubert said. 

Heath said he's hired an attorney and plans to tell his side of the story eventually with his lawyer's permission.

The Creek County District Attorney has received the report on the incident but he says he'll have to look it over more before he decides whether or not to file charges. 

News On 6 reached out to Christian Heath's attorney, but didn't hear back. We're told he's out of town. 

