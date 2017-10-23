Cowboys Prep For Another Tough Road Trip

Oklahoma State head basketball coach Mike Boynton has announced the hiring of Scott Sutton, the winningest coach in Oral Roberts history and a former Cowboy, as an assistant on his staff.More >>
Ramon Richards intercepted Sam Ehlinger’s pass in the end zone in overtime and Matt Ammendola kicked a field goal, giving No. 10 Oklahoma State a 13-10 victory over Texas on Saturday.More >>
The Cowboys kept pace with a close road victory over the weekend and another tough road trip is next.More >>
Oklahoma senior quarterback Baker Mayfield was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season after leading the Sooners to a 42-35 come-from-behind win at Kansas State with three fourth-quarter touchdown drives.More >>
Oklahoma City's All-Star trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony were bottled up in the first half by an active Utah defense. By the time George and Anthony got going, the come-from-behind climb was too steep. Anthony scored a game-high 26 and George added 22. Westbrook was held to six points on 2-for-11 shooting. He was held to single digits just twice in the two previous regular seasons.More >>
