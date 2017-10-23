Cowboys Prep For Another Tough Road Trip - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cowboys Prep For Another Tough Road Trip

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

The Cowboys kept pace with a close road victory over the weekend and another tough road trip is next.

Before putting the Texas win to bed and moving on to West Virginia, Mike Gundy reflected on the good and the bad from the Cowboys' fifth straight victory in Austin.

The good was obvious: a standout defensive effort.

"They were very resilient,” said head coach Mike Gundy. “I felt guilty continuing to walk out in the huddle after all that transpired, saying, ‘Hey we need a stop. We need a stop. We need a stop. I know I just told you guys this, we need a stop.  I know we fumbled, hey, we need a stop.  I know we missed a field goal, we need a stop.  I know we let them return the ball to the 45 on the kickoff return, hey, we need a stop.’"

The bad was OSU's inability to run the ball against a Texas scheme designed to keep the Cowboys from big pass plays.

"If you can't run the ball and you're in second and nine versus a pass defense against a pass defense, then there's not really a lot of answers,” said Gundy. “If they're playing all run and you can't throw it, there's not really a lot of answers."

